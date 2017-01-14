Experience Germany through Hans Joohs Exchange
The New Ulm Sister Cities Commission is seeking qualified candidates to apply for the year 2017 Hans Joohs Cultural Exchange Program. The recipient of this award will live up to 12 weeks in or near the City of Ulm, Germany.
