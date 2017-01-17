Ed Fornberg retires but still is teac...

Ed Fornberg retires but still is teaching art

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: Small Town Papers

His path to becoming an art teacher was a bit different than most would follow. When he got ready to attend college he told his dad he wanted to go to school to be an artist or teaching art.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Small Town Papers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Ulm Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Corey Sass Aug '16 Wondering 1
Election Who do you support for State Senate in Minnesot... (Nov '10) Aug '16 matt 4
Brandon lesley (Jul '16) Jul '16 Justpassingby 1
News Eagles Extravaganza (Apr '16) Apr '16 Windy Leaf 1
new ulm man accused of molesting and rapeing yo... (Feb '16) Feb '16 steve lesley 1
New Ulm Man Accused of Molesting, Raping Young ... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Steven Lesley I SPY 1
News New Ulm Chief Charged In Domestic Assault (Aug '15) Aug '15 Christaliban 2
See all New Ulm Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Ulm Forum Now

New Ulm Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Ulm Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

New Ulm, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,082 • Total comments across all topics: 278,129,131

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC