Dustan Cross elected chair of Citizens Bank Minnesota Board of Directors
Dustan Cross was elected chairman of the Citizens Bank Minnesota Board of Directors at the annual meeting of Citizens Bancorporation of New Ulm, Inc., parent company of Citizens Bank Minnesota, held Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. Citizens Bancorporation is owned by approximately 350 shareholders from the New Ulm and surrounding area.
