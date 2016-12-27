Wind hits 66 mph in RF
The National Weather Service reported wind speeds of 66 mph at 12:11 a.m. Monday at the Redwood Falls airport. That was the highest wind speed measured in Minnesota over the weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Ulm Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corey Sass
|Aug '16
|Wondering
|1
|Who do you support for State Senate in Minnesot... (Nov '10)
|Aug '16
|matt
|4
|Brandon lesley
|Jul '16
|Justpassingby
|1
|Eagles Extravaganza (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Windy Leaf
|1
|new ulm man accused of molesting and rapeing yo... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|steve lesley
|1
|New Ulm Man Accused of Molesting, Raping Young ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Steven Lesley I SPY
|1
|New Ulm Chief Charged In Domestic Assault (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Christaliban
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Ulm Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC