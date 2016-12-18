Toki Wright plays at fundraiser to benefit area school
Minneapolis based rap and hip-hop artist and educator Toki Wright played a special performance at the New Ulm Armory Saturday night to benefit the River Bend Education District. Wright has worked with artists like Atmosphere and Brother Ali.
