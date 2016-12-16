Submitted photo Harley and Joan Vogel of rural New received the...
Submitted photo Harley and Joan Vogel of rural New received the Honorary Life Membership Award in the Minnesota Farm Bureau from Farm Bureau President Kevin Paap at the recent Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation annual meeting in Bloomington. Submitted photo Brown County Farm Bureau President Greg Bartz received the county chapter's MFBF County Activities of Excellence Award from Farm Bureau President Kevin Paap at the recent Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation annual meeting in Bloomington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal.
Add your comments below
New Ulm Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corey Sass
|Aug '16
|Wondering
|1
|Who do you support for State Senate in Minnesot... (Nov '10)
|Aug '16
|matt
|4
|Brandon lesley
|Jul '16
|Justpassingby
|1
|Eagles Extravaganza (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Windy Leaf
|1
|new ulm man accused of molesting and rapeing yo... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|steve lesley
|1
|New Ulm Man Accused of Molesting, Raping Young ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Steven Lesley I SPY
|1
|New Ulm Chief Charged In Domestic Assault (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Christaliban
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Ulm Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC