Submitted photo Harley and Joan Vogel of rural New received the Honorary Life Membership Award in the Minnesota Farm Bureau from Farm Bureau President Kevin Paap at the recent Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation annual meeting in Bloomington. Submitted photo Brown County Farm Bureau President Greg Bartz received the county chapter's MFBF County Activities of Excellence Award from Farm Bureau President Kevin Paap at the recent Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation annual meeting in Bloomington.

