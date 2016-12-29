Sigel Township house destroyed by fire
Staff photo by Clay Schuldt The smoldering remains of a farm house in Sigel Township are all that's left after an early morning fire at the farm. The house at 17434 Lakeside Road was unoccupied at the time, and no injuries were reported, according to New Ulm Fire Chief Paul Macho.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Ulm Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corey Sass
|Aug '16
|Wondering
|1
|Who do you support for State Senate in Minnesot... (Nov '10)
|Aug '16
|matt
|4
|Brandon lesley
|Jul '16
|Justpassingby
|1
|Eagles Extravaganza (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Windy Leaf
|1
|new ulm man accused of molesting and rapeing yo... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|steve lesley
|1
|New Ulm Man Accused of Molesting, Raping Young ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Steven Lesley I SPY
|1
|New Ulm Chief Charged In Domestic Assault (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Christaliban
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Ulm Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC