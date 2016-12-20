Seifert book signing at Perkins today

Former Minnesota House Republican Minority Leader Marty Seifert will sign his historical fiction novel about a 1917 murder-suicide near Clements from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. today at Perkins Family Restaurant, 1727 S. Broadway.

