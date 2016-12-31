Public Notices, Dec. 31, 2016
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of that certain mortgage, dated the 29th day of April, 2008, executed by Stacey L. McGinnis, a married person, as mortgagor, to SouthPoint Federal Credit Union, n/k/a SouthPoint Financial Credit Union, as mortgagee, filed for record in the office of the County Recorder in and for the County of Brown, and State of Minnesota, on the 29th day of April, 2008, at 4:45 o'clock p.m. as Document No. 365804.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal.
Add your comments below
New Ulm Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corey Sass
|Aug '16
|Wondering
|1
|Who do you support for State Senate in Minnesot... (Nov '10)
|Aug '16
|matt
|4
|Brandon lesley
|Jul '16
|Justpassingby
|1
|Eagles Extravaganza (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Windy Leaf
|1
|new ulm man accused of molesting and rapeing yo... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|steve lesley
|1
|New Ulm Man Accused of Molesting, Raping Young ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Steven Lesley I SPY
|1
|New Ulm Chief Charged In Domestic Assault (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Christaliban
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Ulm Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC