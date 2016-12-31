Public Notices, Dec. 31, 2016

Public Notices, Dec. 31, 2016

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of that certain mortgage, dated the 29th day of April, 2008, executed by Stacey L. McGinnis, a married person, as mortgagor, to SouthPoint Federal Credit Union, n/k/a SouthPoint Financial Credit Union, as mortgagee, filed for record in the office of the County Recorder in and for the County of Brown, and State of Minnesota, on the 29th day of April, 2008, at 4:45 o'clock p.m. as Document No. 365804.

