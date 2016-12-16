Public Notices, Dec. 16, 2016

Public Notices, Dec. 16, 2016

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: Journal

To the Respondents hereinabove named: You, and each of you, are hereby notified that on January 31, 2017, at 1:30 o'clock PM., or as soon thereafter as counsel can be heard, in the Courthouse at New Ulm, Brown County, Minnesota, the above named petitioner will present to the above named Court a petition now on file herein for the condemnation of certain lands for trunk highway purposes. A copy of said petition is attached hereto and incorporated herein.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Ulm Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Corey Sass Aug '16 Wondering 1
Election Who do you support for State Senate in Minnesot... (Nov '10) Aug '16 matt 4
Brandon lesley Jul '16 Justpassingby 1
News Eagles Extravaganza (Apr '16) Apr '16 Windy Leaf 1
new ulm man accused of molesting and rapeing yo... (Feb '16) Feb '16 steve lesley 1
New Ulm Man Accused of Molesting, Raping Young ... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Steven Lesley I SPY 1
News New Ulm Chief Charged In Domestic Assault (Aug '15) Aug '15 Christaliban 2
See all New Ulm Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Ulm Forum Now

New Ulm Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Ulm Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

New Ulm, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,200 • Total comments across all topics: 277,304,631

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC