Public Notices, Dec. 16, 2016
To the Respondents hereinabove named: You, and each of you, are hereby notified that on January 31, 2017, at 1:30 o'clock PM., or as soon thereafter as counsel can be heard, in the Courthouse at New Ulm, Brown County, Minnesota, the above named petitioner will present to the above named Court a petition now on file herein for the condemnation of certain lands for trunk highway purposes. A copy of said petition is attached hereto and incorporated herein.
