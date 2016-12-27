Police Logs

A 2003 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Kaleb J. Ibberson, 18, New Ulm, was westbound when the passenger side of it collided with a 2006 Toyota Sienna driven by Jeffrey T. Folkens, 53, New Ulm, who was southbound. Damage was severe to the rear of the Pontiac and severe to the front driver's side of the Toyota.

