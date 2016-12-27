Police Logs
A 2003 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Kaleb J. Ibberson, 18, New Ulm, was westbound when the passenger side of it collided with a 2006 Toyota Sienna driven by Jeffrey T. Folkens, 53, New Ulm, who was southbound. Damage was severe to the rear of the Pontiac and severe to the front driver's side of the Toyota.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal.
Add your comments below
New Ulm Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corey Sass
|Aug '16
|Wondering
|1
|Who do you support for State Senate in Minnesot... (Nov '10)
|Aug '16
|matt
|4
|Brandon lesley
|Jul '16
|Justpassingby
|1
|Eagles Extravaganza (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Windy Leaf
|1
|new ulm man accused of molesting and rapeing yo... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|steve lesley
|1
|New Ulm Man Accused of Molesting, Raping Young ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Steven Lesley I SPY
|1
|New Ulm Chief Charged In Domestic Assault (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Christaliban
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Ulm Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC