Police Logs

A 2007 Ford F150 driven by Larry Swanson, 67, Fairmont, was eastbound on 20th South when he collided with a 2010 Ford Taurus driven by Keith Kirchner, 52, Sleepy Eye, who exited the Hy-Vee parking lot onto 20th South. Kirchner said he didn't see the the Ford 150.
