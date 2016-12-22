Police Logs

Thursday Dec 22

The crash occurred when a Lexus driven by Jordan Knutson, 25, of New Auburn, attempted to pass a Sibley County Snow Plow driven by Kevin Weber, 62, of Arlington. Both vehicles were traveling south on Highway 22. The snow plow driver was in the process of making a left turn onto 320th Street when the Lexus tried to pass.

