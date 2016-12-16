New Ulm High School students get crash course in impaired driving
New Ulm High School students were perfectly sober during Thursday's 10th grade health class, but their driving suggested otherwise. In effort to teach students about the dangers of texting while driving and driving under the influence, a special obstacle course was set up in the gym Thursday.
