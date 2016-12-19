Lambrechts selling store, plan to retire
Curt and Donna Lambrecht, owners of Lambrecht's Gifts, one of New Ulm's favorite shopping destinations, are retiring and are in the process of selling their store at 119 N. Minnesota St. to Christina Schwab. The Lambrechts have been mainstays in the New Ulm retail scene for more than 33 years.
