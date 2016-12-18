Lamberton man of many hats has vast seed sack collection
A man of many passions, Ron Kelsey began noticing cloth seed sacks he liked at auctions and antique shops near his home and began collecting them. Some of the more interesting sacks featured faces of small children and a person who won the World Corn Husking Championship.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Ulm Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corey Sass
|Aug '16
|Wondering
|1
|Who do you support for State Senate in Minnesot... (Nov '10)
|Aug '16
|matt
|4
|Brandon lesley
|Jul '16
|Justpassingby
|1
|Eagles Extravaganza (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Windy Leaf
|1
|new ulm man accused of molesting and rapeing yo... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|steve lesley
|1
|New Ulm Man Accused of Molesting, Raping Young ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Steven Lesley I SPY
|1
|New Ulm Chief Charged In Domestic Assault (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Christaliban
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Ulm Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC