Joe Maidl named Service to Ag honoree

Photo submitted by the New Ulm Farm-City Hub Club The newest Service to Agriculture recipient, Joe Maidl, seated right, was joined by this group of well-wishers from the Hub Club Wednesday afternoon, December 14. Pictured, front, are Pete Neigebauer, Ruth Klossner, and Michele Schroeder. Standing, from left: Doug Schottle, Denny Sjogren, Terry Dempsey, Vern Gieseke, Janet Dempsey, Randy Schroeder, Perry Meyer, Linda Neigebauer, Denny Schmidt, Beth Fluegge, Don Sanderson and Brian Fischer.

