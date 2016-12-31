GSM suit against District 88 could have second hearing
A second hearing, this time for a permanent injunction, could be coming down the line in Gag Sheet Metal Inc.'s suit against ISD 88. Fifth District Judge Todd Westphal's decision, filed Friday, Dec. 30, detailed why he denied the injunction. In the decision he did leave the case open for a possible reconsideration.
