Friends of Fort Ridgely tee off on golf course plans
Members of the Friends of Fort Ridgely showed at a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources open house held at the New Ulm Community Center Thursday to gather input on the future uses of Fort Ridgely State Park. Specifically, the Friends wish to preserve the state park's 90-year-old golf course as a recreational activity and a historical feature.
