Cold spell continues Sunday, gives way to warmer Monday
New Ulm residents awoke Sunday to the second day in a row of below-zero temperatures and a continuing wind chill advisory. During the early morning, the temperatures dipped to 30 below zero, which is close to the record low for this date.
