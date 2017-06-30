Civil rights group criticizes Volusia sheriffa s park sex sting

A civil rights group has criticized a Volusia County Sheriff's Office undercover sting targeting public sex at parks as a heavy-handed tactic that forcibly outs gay men and is disproportionate to the alleged crimes. At least 10 Volusia County sheriff's deputies dressed in plain clothes showed up at six parks across the county from May 30 to June 2 looking for people engaging in lewd activity as part of what the Sheriff's Office dubbed “Operation Park Hopper.” Deputies arrested 18 men they accused of various lewd acts, including exposing themselves or masturbating in public.

