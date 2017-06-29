Volusia strategizes shorter holiday beach toll lines
Beach-bound tourists and locals might not have to wait as long to get on the sand, no matter how large the crowds this weekend. Volusia County officials are rolling out some strategies - new and old - to keep lines at toll booths moving quickly over the long July 4 holiday weekend.
