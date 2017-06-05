Volusia County teacher among 18 caugh...

Volusia County teacher among 18 caught in four-day sex sting

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

A Volusia County teacher was among 18 men arrested during a four-day sting that caught men exposing themselves and performing sexual acts in public parks last week, authorities said. Todd Johnson, 49, of New Smyrna Beach, was charged with an unnatural and lascivious act and indecent exposure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Smyrna Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is 'Bachelorette' Rachel Lindsay the most likab... May 26 XTREME BIAS 14
News Ita s worth braving the crowds for a seat at Th... May 18 Sandi m 1
News Condos or parking? Volusia-Shores lot dispute e... May 18 Jim 1
roadside tavern May 18 RuffnReddy 3
400 lb Nurse Gone Wild! (Jul '14) May 15 ThePercosetLady 6
new smyrna beach police May 5 PRECIOUS2017 1
News Art Bike Scrapey Hawkins says his customized 19... (Mar '14) May '17 Halsey Chapman 3
See all New Smyrna Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Smyrna Beach Forum Now

New Smyrna Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Smyrna Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Climate Change
 

New Smyrna Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,641 • Total comments across all topics: 281,540,495

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC