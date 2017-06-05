Volusia County teacher among 18 caught in four-day sex sting
A Volusia County teacher was among 18 men arrested during a four-day sting that caught men exposing themselves and performing sexual acts in public parks last week, authorities said. Todd Johnson, 49, of New Smyrna Beach, was charged with an unnatural and lascivious act and indecent exposure.
