Volusia County operation leads to 18 arrests for lewd activity in parks
The Volusia County Sheriff's Office arrested 18 men in an undercover sting operation targeting lewd activity at local parks that ended Friday, according to sheriff's office spokesman Gary Davidson. "These types of activities impact the quality of life of our citizens," Sheriff Mike Chitwood said Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
New Smyrna Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is 'Bachelorette' Rachel Lindsay the most likab...
|May 26
|XTREME BIAS
|15
|Ita s worth braving the crowds for a seat at Th...
|May 18
|Sandi m
|1
|Condos or parking? Volusia-Shores lot dispute e...
|May 18
|Jim
|1
|roadside tavern
|May 18
|RuffnReddy
|3
|400 lb Nurse Gone Wild! (Jul '14)
|May 15
|ThePercosetLady
|6
|new smyrna beach police
|May 5
|PRECIOUS2017
|1
|Art Bike Scrapey Hawkins says his customized 19... (Mar '14)
|May 5
|Halsey Chapman
|3
Find what you want!
Search New Smyrna Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC