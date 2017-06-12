Typo causes re-do of Saxon Dr. project in NSB
Construction on an $820,000 Saxon Drive gravity sewer renovation came to an abrupt stop recently when inspection crews realized the plans they'd been using for months were wrong. The mistake has left the New Smyrna Beach Utilities Commission and the contractor scrambling for a fix and commuters and residents exasperated by the delay.
