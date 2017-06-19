Talkina trash: Deltona seeks 3rd party consultant on litter matter

Commissioners voted 5-1 this week to negotiate a contract with Redman Consulting Group, Inc., and have the city's solid waste management system evaluated. The move followed hundreds of complaints by some residents that the new trash rules - including stricter enforcement on how much garbage can be left curbside and in what containers it will be picked up by contractor Waste Pro - were not having the desired effect, a more attractive Deltona.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.