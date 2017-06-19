Study to analyze Flagler County bus s...

Study to analyze Flagler County bus service

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

The pharmacy, grocery store, and hospital are beyond walking distance of Heather Trizis' Palm Coast home. To get there, the 38-year-old with epilepsy has to either wait for her husband to get back in the evening from his job in St. Augustine or rely on in-laws.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Smyrna Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Janet Rosati Jun 19 Volusia 1
News Statue of Ponce the dog gets nudge forward Jun 19 Aaa 4
News 18 men arrested in sex sting at Volusia County ... Jun 12 RuffnReddy 3
News Florida cities fill climate-change vacuum left ... Jun 9 fresh air 1
Review: Paytas Homes (Mar '14) Jun 8 New customer 17
News Is 'Bachelorette' Rachel Lindsay the most likab... May 26 XTREME BIAS 14
News Ita s worth braving the crowds for a seat at Th... May '17 Sandi m 1
See all New Smyrna Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Smyrna Beach Forum Now

New Smyrna Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Smyrna Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

New Smyrna Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,989 • Total comments across all topics: 281,926,873

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC