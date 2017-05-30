Quarter-sized hail falls in New Smyrna Beach

For the second day in a row, severe weather blasted Florida's east coast Thursday. The National Weather Service received reports of quarter-sized hail in New Smyrna Beach and large hail also in Port Orange and Spruce Creek, the National Weather Service said. A storm survey by the National Weather Service office in Jacksonville concluded a microburst peeled a roof off of a building near Mayport on Wednesday with 60 - 80 mph winds.

