Quarter-sized hail falls in New Smyrna Beach
For the second day in a row, severe weather blasted Florida's east coast Thursday. The National Weather Service received reports of quarter-sized hail in New Smyrna Beach and large hail also in Port Orange and Spruce Creek, the National Weather Service said. A storm survey by the National Weather Service office in Jacksonville concluded a microburst peeled a roof off of a building near Mayport on Wednesday with 60 - 80 mph winds.
