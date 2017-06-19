Port Orange to bolster emergency services with ambulance
PORT ORANGE - After lengthy discussion about the state of Volusia County's emergency medical services, the city is buying a used ambulance. The Port Orange Fire Department is looking to supplement the county's ambulance system officials say is stretched thin by an ever-increasing volume of calls.
