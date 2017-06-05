Officials release identity of swimmer who died in ocean off New Smyrna
A body found in the ocean a mile off the Ponce de Leon Inlet in April was confirmed Thursday to be that of 8-year-old Hezekiah Whyte, a Volusia County official said. The Orlando boy was last seen the afternoon of April 15 swimming with his 11-year-old sister about a quarter mile south of Flagler Avenue in New Smyrna Beach.
