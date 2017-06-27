New Smyrna man accused of impersonating police officer in own neighborhood
A New Smyrna Beach man was arrested on allegations he brandished a silver badge at a motorist in the area of Venetian Bay and falsely claimed he was a law enforcement officer. Robert Stanley, 55, who lives in the neighborhood, was charged with impersonating a police officer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
