Manufacturers Capital Adds Regional Sales Manager

Janna North will provide financial services to the machine tool and metal fabrication sectors in the Western states of the U.S. Janna North, Manufacturers Capital Using her knowledge of the machine tool market to deliver custom-tailored finance solutions, she will provide commercial loans, leases and refinancing for machine tool and fabrication equipment, as well as debt consolidation and cash-out loans to manufacturing companies located in the Western states of the U.S. Manufacturers Capital , a division of Commercial Credit Group Inc. , and financial services provider to the machine tool and metal fabrication industry, is pleased to announce the hiring of Janna North as their regional sales manager to cover the Western region of the United States.

