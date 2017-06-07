Florida cities fill climate-change vacuum left by Trump
Growing up in Central Florida can spoil a person. Blessed with miles of beaches, countless lakes, vibrant state parks and more beautiful weather than anyone rightly deserves, this place unfairly shapes our expectations of what a region should offer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Smyrna Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is 'Bachelorette' Rachel Lindsay the most likab...
|May 26
|XTREME BIAS
|14
|Ita s worth braving the crowds for a seat at Th...
|May 18
|Sandi m
|1
|Condos or parking? Volusia-Shores lot dispute e...
|May 18
|Jim
|1
|roadside tavern
|May 18
|RuffnReddy
|3
|400 lb Nurse Gone Wild! (Jul '14)
|May 15
|ThePercosetLady
|6
|new smyrna beach police
|May '17
|PRECIOUS2017
|1
|Art Bike Scrapey Hawkins says his customized 19... (Mar '14)
|May '17
|Halsey Chapman
|3
Find what you want!
Search New Smyrna Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC