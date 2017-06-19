FHP: Two people killed early Sunday in separate crashes in Volusia and Flagler counties
Two people lost their lives in separate vehicle crashes in Volusia and Flagler counties early Sunday, Florida Highway Patrol investigators said. The first crash claimed the life of Juan Burgos Guntin, 25, of New Smyrna Beach, said FHP's Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Smyrna Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Talkina trash: Deltona seeks 3rd party consulta...
|Jun 22
|overit
|1
|Janet Rosati
|Jun 19
|Volusia
|1
|Statue of Ponce the dog gets nudge forward
|Jun 19
|Aaa
|4
|18 men arrested in sex sting at Volusia County ...
|Jun 12
|RuffnReddy
|3
|Florida cities fill climate-change vacuum left ...
|Jun 9
|fresh air
|1
|Review: Paytas Homes (Mar '14)
|Jun 8
|New customer
|17
|Is 'Bachelorette' Rachel Lindsay the most likab...
|May 26
|XTREME BIAS
|14
Find what you want!
Search New Smyrna Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC