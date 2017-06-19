Every Florida Contestant on The Bachelorette Ranked
Out of the initial 31 suitors vying to win over Rachel Lindsay's heart on the current season of The Bachelorette , a lucky number seven have connections to the Sunshine State. And they're not all whackjobs, either.
New Smyrna Beach Discussions
|Janet Rosati
|Jun 19
|Volusia
|1
|Statue of Ponce the dog gets nudge forward
|Jun 19
|Aaa
|4
|18 men arrested in sex sting at Volusia County ...
|Jun 12
|RuffnReddy
|3
|Florida cities fill climate-change vacuum left ...
|Jun 9
|fresh air
|1
|Review: Paytas Homes (Mar '14)
|Jun 8
|New customer
|17
|Is 'Bachelorette' Rachel Lindsay the most likab...
|May 26
|XTREME BIAS
|14
|Ita s worth braving the crowds for a seat at Th...
|May '17
|Sandi m
|1
