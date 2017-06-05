Edgewater breaking ground on new trail

Edgewater breaking ground on new trail

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

She and her walking buddies Audrey Perin and 11-month-old Kaley try to do at least four miles a day. Bogosta wasn't aware that construction of a new section of trail will connect her favorite walking spot in Edgewater to 10th Street near New Smyrna Beach High School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Smyrna Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is 'Bachelorette' Rachel Lindsay the most likab... May 26 XTREME BIAS 14
News Ita s worth braving the crowds for a seat at Th... May 18 Sandi m 1
News Condos or parking? Volusia-Shores lot dispute e... May 18 Jim 1
roadside tavern May 18 RuffnReddy 3
400 lb Nurse Gone Wild! (Jul '14) May 15 ThePercosetLady 6
new smyrna beach police May '17 PRECIOUS2017 1
News Art Bike Scrapey Hawkins says his customized 19... (Mar '14) May '17 Halsey Chapman 3
See all New Smyrna Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Smyrna Beach Forum Now

New Smyrna Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Smyrna Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Oakland
 

New Smyrna Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,653 • Total comments across all topics: 281,564,746

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC