Deputy gets 4-week suspension for speeding in Edgewater crash
A Volusia County sheriff's deputy is serving a four-week suspension for speeding in his patrol car when he crashed into an Edgewater motorist in a wreck that seriously injured a woman late last year. Deputy Cory Freeburn, 25, was ordered to serve his 160-hour suspension without pay starting June 3 and ending June 30, sheriff's spokesman Andrew Gant said Wednesday.
