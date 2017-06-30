Daytona Beach man beats the odds with lottery win

For the second time in a week, a Volusia County man turned a $20 scratch-off lottery ticket into a $1 million payday. A New Smyrna Beach man took a lump-sum payment of $745,000 on June 16, but this week's lucky winner, Robert Townsend Jr., 61, of Daytona Beach, choose to collect his winnings as 25 annual payments of $40,000.

