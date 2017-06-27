'Bachelorette' ejects 'Tickle Monster'
"Bachelorette" star Rachel Lindsay dropped Jonathan, the "Tickle Monster" from New Smyrna Beach, in Monday's episode of the ABC dating contest. Jonathan departed the way he came in: tickling Rachel, who responded with good-natured giggles.
