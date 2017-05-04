Woman punched to death in bar was doting grandmother
Michael Lamothe, 35, of Ormond Beach, was is accused of punching and killing Jost, a 51-year-old grandmother, at Oyster Bay, a bar on East International Speedway Boulevard. Lamoth was charged with manslaughter and remains at the Volusia County Branch Jail without bail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
New Smyrna Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Resident advice
|9 hr
|Brohdaw
|1
|Statue of Ponce the dog gets nudge forward
|21 hr
|american
|1
|roadside tavern
|Apr 30
|joeblow
|1
|Teen unresponsive after being pulled from ocean...
|Apr 30
|Nicki2323
|3
|Do you approve of Michael L Thomas as Mayor?
|Apr 29
|robert ferguson
|1
|Bond denied for suspect in girlfriend's murder (Sep '16)
|Apr 27
|SARA1
|3
|greg justice not who he says!
|Apr 25
|surfmonkey101
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Smyrna Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC