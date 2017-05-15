Watching the war: Ceremony to commemorate WWII volunteers
Ships and submarines would fire artillery miles down the coast, and the sounds were so powerful at times that it shook the tower beneath him. Despite rumbling in the distance, the teenager kept his eyes and ears toward the sky and a hand near the phone, just in case. Before Smith was old enough to enlist as a radar bomber with the Army Air Corps, he volunteered to serve in a different capacity.
