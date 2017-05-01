Volusia principal Tager named new leader for Flagler schools
BUNNELL – Flagler Schools has a new superintendent. Tuesday, the School Board selected James R. Tager for the district's top administrator.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Smyrna Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|roadside tavern
|Apr 30
|joeblow
|1
|Teen unresponsive after being pulled from ocean...
|Apr 30
|Nicki2323
|3
|Do you approve of Michael L Thomas as Mayor?
|Apr 29
|robert ferguson
|1
|Bond denied for suspect in girlfriend's murder (Sep '16)
|Apr 27
|SARA1
|3
|greg justice not who he says!
|Apr 25
|surfmonkey101
|1
|Keva Matovina
|Apr 21
|The south
|3
|Mark Matovina
|Apr 21
|Sunshine state
|5
Find what you want!
Search New Smyrna Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC