Volusia agencies partner to help sexual assault victims

As a detective in the Orange County Sheriff's Office sex crimes unit, Zeva Edmondson remembers taking a sexual assault victim home wrapped only in a hospital bed sheet after nurses and doctors took her clothes as evidence. Now, as the director of the Volusia Rape Crisis Center, Edmondson and other community partners are trying to make the process of reporting a rape and receiving help less stressful for sex abuse victims in Volusia County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.