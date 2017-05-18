Troopers seek witness to fiery hit-run in New Smyrna Beach
Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed the fiery hit-and-run crash in the New Smyrna Beach to come forward. Christine Ellwood, 29, confessed she was involved in the crash, but her statements cannot be used in court due to accident-reporting privilege against self-incrimination, Florida Highway Patrol spokeswoman Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
New Smyrna Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ita s worth braving the crowds for a seat at Th...
|Thu
|Sandi m
|1
|Condos or parking? Volusia-Shores lot dispute e...
|Thu
|Jim
|1
|roadside tavern
|Thu
|RuffnReddy
|3
|400 lb Nurse Gone Wild! (Jul '14)
|May 15
|ThePercosetLady
|6
|new smyrna beach police
|May 5
|PRECIOUS2017
|1
|Art Bike Scrapey Hawkins says his customized 19... (Mar '14)
|May 5
|Halsey Chapman
|3
|Statue of Ponce the dog gets nudge forward
|May 5
|Beach Walker Bob
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Smyrna Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC