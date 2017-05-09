This 22-year-old man is back in jail ...

This 22-year-old man is back in jail following his 53rd arrest

Tuesday May 9 Read more: New York Post

Saevon Broaden, 22, was back in the slammer Monday following his 53rd felony arrest after he was caught breaking into at least three cellphone stores in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, according to news station WKMG . Police said Broaden was driving stolen vehicles with another suspect, Craig Blunt Jr., to the stores in an attempt to break into them.

