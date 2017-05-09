This 22-year-old man is back in jail following his 53rd arrest
Saevon Broaden, 22, was back in the slammer Monday following his 53rd felony arrest after he was caught breaking into at least three cellphone stores in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, according to news station WKMG . Police said Broaden was driving stolen vehicles with another suspect, Craig Blunt Jr., to the stores in an attempt to break into them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Add your comments below
New Smyrna Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|400 lb Nurse Gone Wild! (Jul '14)
|36 min
|PureRomance
|5
|roadside tavern
|May 9
|Al sauer
|2
|new smyrna beach police
|May 5
|PRECIOUS2017
|1
|Art Bike Scrapey Hawkins says his customized 19... (Mar '14)
|May 5
|Halsey Chapman
|3
|Statue of Ponce the dog gets nudge forward
|May 5
|Beach Walker Bob
|2
|Resident advice
|May 4
|Brohdaw
|1
|Teen unresponsive after being pulled from ocean...
|Apr 30
|Nicki2323
|3
Find what you want!
Search New Smyrna Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC