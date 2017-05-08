Suspicious fire reported in New Smyrna Beach near 2 schools
Firefighters from four agencies have contained a blaze that has engulfed a portion of old railroad ties in the area of 10th Street in New Smyrna Beach. A city spokeswoman said police are investigating it as a "possible arson."
