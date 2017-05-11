Sharks are the star at New Smyrna Beach attraction

NEW SMYRNA BEACH – When it comes to negative PR, sharks likely will never recover from the big-screen terror unleashed by the fictional great white in the enduring 1975 classic movie “Jaws.” “They call that the 'Jaws' effect in the industry, in the ichthyology world,” said Scott Spencer, owner of the newly opened Shark Park New Smyrna Beach, a family-friendly attraction dedicated to “raising awareness, not fear” of all things shark-related. Based in the former WSBB radio studio at 175 N. Causeway Blvd., the new business is situated in a hotbed of shark activity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.