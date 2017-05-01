Off-duty officer helps stop attempted New Smyrna kidnapping
An off-duty Daytona Beach police officer tackled a man who tried to drag a child out of a car at a McDonald's in New Smyrna Beach. Daytona Beach Police Officer Troy Belden was in the drive-thru lane at the McDonald's, 3181 State Road 44, just before 8 p.m. Friday when he saw a man walk up to a parked blue Toyota and try to open its doors.
