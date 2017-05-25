New Smyrna Beach studies S.R. 44 traf...

New Smyrna Beach studies S.R. 44 traffic hazard

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

NEW SMYRNA BEACH - An oddly-configured intersection in the heart of the city - and the most hazardous, data shows - could be made safer. The River-to-Sea Transportation Planning Organization recently authorized a study of the troublesome intersection where Wallace Avenue and Mission Drive intersect with State Road 44. Just to the east, Canal Street's downtown westbound traffic also empties onto the state highway, which is seeing commercial growth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Smyrna Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is 'Bachelorette' Rachel Lindsay the most likab... 1 hr XTREME BIAS 15
News Ita s worth braving the crowds for a seat at Th... May 18 Sandi m 1
News Condos or parking? Volusia-Shores lot dispute e... May 18 Jim 1
roadside tavern May 18 RuffnReddy 3
400 lb Nurse Gone Wild! (Jul '14) May 15 ThePercosetLady 6
new smyrna beach police May 5 PRECIOUS2017 1
News Art Bike Scrapey Hawkins says his customized 19... (Mar '14) May 5 Halsey Chapman 3
See all New Smyrna Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Smyrna Beach Forum Now

New Smyrna Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Smyrna Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
 

New Smyrna Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,076 • Total comments across all topics: 281,293,607

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC