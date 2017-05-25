New Smyrna Beach studies S.R. 44 traffic hazard

NEW SMYRNA BEACH - An oddly-configured intersection in the heart of the city - and the most hazardous, data shows - could be made safer. The River-to-Sea Transportation Planning Organization recently authorized a study of the troublesome intersection where Wallace Avenue and Mission Drive intersect with State Road 44. Just to the east, Canal Street's downtown westbound traffic also empties onto the state highway, which is seeing commercial growth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.