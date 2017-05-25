New Smyrna Beach studies S.R. 44 traffic hazard
NEW SMYRNA BEACH - An oddly-configured intersection in the heart of the city - and the most hazardous, data shows - could be made safer. The River-to-Sea Transportation Planning Organization recently authorized a study of the troublesome intersection where Wallace Avenue and Mission Drive intersect with State Road 44. Just to the east, Canal Street's downtown westbound traffic also empties onto the state highway, which is seeing commercial growth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
New Smyrna Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is 'Bachelorette' Rachel Lindsay the most likab...
|1 hr
|XTREME BIAS
|15
|Ita s worth braving the crowds for a seat at Th...
|May 18
|Sandi m
|1
|Condos or parking? Volusia-Shores lot dispute e...
|May 18
|Jim
|1
|roadside tavern
|May 18
|RuffnReddy
|3
|400 lb Nurse Gone Wild! (Jul '14)
|May 15
|ThePercosetLady
|6
|new smyrna beach police
|May 5
|PRECIOUS2017
|1
|Art Bike Scrapey Hawkins says his customized 19... (Mar '14)
|May 5
|Halsey Chapman
|3
Find what you want!
Search New Smyrna Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC