New Smyrna Beach motorcyclist dies in Daytona crash

DAYTONA BEACH - A motorcyclist died Tuesday morning after his Kawasaki collided with a sedan on Clyde Morris Boulevard, police said. Kyle Wallschlaeger, 23, of New Smyrna Beach, was traveling west around 11:15 a.m. in the area of Jimmy Ann Drive when he crashed his bike against a 2000 Chevrolet Impala, which was making a left turn onto Clyde Morris, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.